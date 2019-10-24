New Volkswagen Golf revealed with hybrid powertrains and tech-heavy cabin

The new Volkswagen Golf has been revealed with a lightly updated exterior design but big advancements inside.

There are four powertrain options in the form of petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid, with improved efficiency one of the key advancements in each unit. Volkswagen says it has introduced a new combustion process to its petrol models to improve efficiency and used twin AdBlue injectors to significantly reduce nitrogen oxide emissions in diesels.

(VW)

In terms of electrified options in the UK, only the more powerful GTE plug-in hybrid model will be available. Promising 242bhp, this latest generation version has a new 13kWh lithium-ion battery for increased electric-only range.

Meanwhile, three mild hybrids will be available with petrol engines, using 48-volt technology to cut consumption by around 10 per cent.

(VW)

The exterior is familiar when compared with the previous generation, but particularly at the front, there are key design differences. For example, the new, narrower headlight design houses LED technology, while each panel has been tweaked in the wind tunnel to reduce its drag coefficient.

Inside the changes are more evident, with the large twin-screen set-up standard on all models. Numerous controls are now digitalised, which has decluttered the dashboard giving a cleaner appearance.

(VW)

In terms of technology, Volkswagen’s We Connect Plus is included free for the first three years of ownership, bringing streaming, Internet radio and other online features to the car. It also includes voice control and an integrated Alexa system to ask questions and communicate with compatible devices at home.

Driver assistance and safety features include a smart cruise control function that can steer, accelerate and brake automatically at speeds of up to 130mph, emergency braking and pedestrian monitoring.

(VW)

There are four trims available for the UK called S, SE, SEL and R-Line. Standard equipment includes a 10-inch infotainment screen, LED headlights and taillights, and various driver aids.

Volkswagen is keen to introduce performance trims early in the new model’s life cycle, saying the GTI, GTI TCR, GTD and R models will join the line-up in 2020.