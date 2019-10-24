Lexus LF-30 Electrified concept previews ‘fundamental leap’ in vehicle technology

Lexus says the future of electrified and autonomous vehicles still involves ‘driver fulfilment and enjoyment of cars’.

The new LF-30 Electrified concept car, revealed at this week’s Tokyo Motor Show, showcases this ethos, featuring a battery-powered electric powertrain, an interior designed around the driver, and new technologies focused on the vehicle’s dynamic ability.

(Lexus)

Lexus says its key feature is ‘posture control’, which uses an electric motor in each wheel to allow for minute control of the vehicle while on the move. The car can be front-, rear- or all-wheel-drive depending on the conditions, and the Japanese luxury car maker says it intends to incorporate this technology ‘widely throughout its electrified vehicle line-up’.

By fitting the motors inside the wheels and the battery beneath the floor, there was more freedom for styling the exterior and more space allowed in the cabin. The LF-30 has no bonnet because there’s no engine or motor at the front of the car, giving the vehicle incredibly short overhangs.

(Lexus)

Inside, the LF-30 previews Lexus’s new ‘Tazuna’ design concept, “inspired by the way use of a single rein can create mutual understanding between a horse and rider”. In car design terms, this means the driver should be able to alter functions such as satellite navigation and climate control without looking away from the road or using manual switches.

The LF-30 also features drone support, which could, for example, use an autonomous flying vehicle to carry luggage from the Lexus to the owner’s house.