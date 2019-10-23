Honda reveals new, hybrid-only Jazz

Honda has pulled back the covers on its brand-new Jazz — with the model debuting with a sole hybrid powertrain.

It’s not the first time the supermini has been a hybrid, but it’s the first time a hybrid has been its only offering. Honda has set itself a target for all of its cars sold from 2025 onwards to be electrified, and this is the next step towards that goal.

First images of the new Jazz, which unsurprisingly we rather like. Very different from current model. pic.twitter.com/PbWs4sEwA8 — Simon Branney (@SimonBranney) October 23, 2019

Exact details on the hybrid setup have yet to be detailed, though Honda describes it as an ‘advanced two-motor’ system. Honda’s other European hybrid offering — the CR-V — mates a 2.0-litre petrol engine to an electric motor, but the Jazz will likely use a smaller-capacity unit.

The model takes on a new look too — though remains recognisable as a Jazz thanks to its boxy silhouette. Design details like its headlights and grille take on an evolved form, though horizontal rear lights now feature.

(Honda)

Inside the car, Honda says the car offers unrivalled levels of comfort and spaciousness within its segment. The firm’s versatile Magic Seat technology makes a return too — allowing for extra space by folding the seats flat or lifting them up with ease.

Its most notable tech feature is a new infotainment system for the car’s central LCD display, which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity for the first time.

(Honda)

Finally, a host of safety assistance technology has been introduced to the Jazz. They include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and an enhanced collision mitigation brake system which can now detect cyclists and pedestrians during the night.

A UK launch date has yet to be confirmed for the new Honda Jazz, though the firm says it will arrive in Europe in the middle of 2020.