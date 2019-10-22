Audi A6 range bolstered with plug-in powertrain

Audi has given its A6 range a boost with the introduction of the model’s first plug-in powertrain.

Dubbed the A6 55 TFSI e quattro, the PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) sees a 2.0-litre, 249bhp four-cylinder petrol engine linked up to a 105kW electric motor. The system produced a total of 500Nm of torque, with power sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed gearbox.

As a result, 0-60mph is covered in 5.4 seconds with top speed electronically limited to 155mph. It’s said to be capable of returning 134.5-148.7mpg in mixed driving conditions, with CO2 emissions weighing in at 47-43g/km.

(Audi)

On electric power alone, the A6 e quattro can cover up to 33 miles between charges, with energy also able to be harvested from regenerative braking when using petrol power. Charging from a 7.4kW outlet is said to top the battery up from flat in two and a half hours.

Three driving modes are selectable — namely ‘EV’ for pure electric driving, ‘hybrid’ for a combination of the two and ‘hold’ which switches exclusively to the engine to recharge the battery.

Customers will also have access to the Audi e-tron Charging Service, which allows access to more than 110,000 charging points across Europe under one account. The ‘myAudi’ smartphone app is able to highlight compatible locations, as well as control climate control remotely to allow drivers to warm the car up before getting behind the wheel.

No word yet on when the Audi A6 55 TFSI e quattro will arrive in the UK, but it’s now available in Germany from a price of €68,850 (circa. £59,255.75). With that in mind, expect it to be on these shores in the not too distant future.