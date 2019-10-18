UK’s best cities for parking revealed

It’s no secret that parking in some cities is much harder than others, but new research has revealed the best places across the UK to find a space in.

An assessment of the 20 most populated cities across the country, by gap insurance specialists InsuretheGap.com, found Newcastle to be the hotspot for easy parking.

The Tyneside city boasts an average centre parking price of £3.20 for two hours, with 0.027 spaces available per resident.

Newcastle was found to have the best overall parking for any city in the UK.

That price is beaten by local rivals Sunderland though, where parking in the city centre for two hours averages at just £1.73.

Cities in the North and Midlands almost clean swept the top five, with Leicester, Bradford and Nottingham right at the top end.

Northern Ireland’s capital, Belfast, broke this trend, with 0.038 spaces available per resident.

Rounding out the list are Hull, Birmingham, Sheffield, Sunderland and Cardiff.

London sat at the bottom of the rankings, with an average cost of £11.25 for parking centrally. Liverpool placed just above the capital — though was said to ‘have low scores across all factors’.