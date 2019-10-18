Quarter of drivers say car is part of their ‘personal image’

Nearly 30 per cent of motorists say that a car is a key part of their ‘personal image’, a new survey has discovered.

A study of 2,000 UK drivers found that a quarter were prepared to go over their own budget in order to get a car which ‘looks good’, while Londoners were found to be those who were more likely to describe themselves as ‘brand snobs’, with over a quarter of those questioned saying that were willing to pay more to get a car with a prestigious badge.

BMW

Ben Wooltorton, COO of InsuretheGap.com, who commissioned the study, said: “It’s clear from this survey that a car’s aesthetic appeal is still extremely important to many buyers; and while factors like reliability and quality are considered for many, it’s just as important to know that a car will turn heads.”

The study also found that people’s attitudes towards cars also changed with age. More than 45 per cent of those questioned aged under 34 said that a car was part of their ‘personal image’, compared with just 23 per cent of over 55s.

Over a third of the under 34s also said that a ‘flash’ car impressed their friends, again significantly more than six per cent of over 55s who said the same.