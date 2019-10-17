Ultra-rare Volkswagen XL1 heading to auction

An ultra-low mileage Volkswagen XL1 is due to go under the hammer at auction next month.

The XL1 was considered extremely modern when it arrived in 2011, thanks to its futuristic looks and cutting-edge powertrain.

Just 200 examples of the VW #XL1 were made & we'll be offering one at the @ClassicMotorNEC. This particular 2015 example has had one owner from new & has covered less than 80 miles. This limited production, plug-in hybrid is est at (£): 50,000 – 60,000 https://t.co/nygfjy2uC1 pic.twitter.com/Qx3OrJBdnL — Silverstone Auctions (@silverstoneauc) October 10, 2019

It uses a diesel engine linked to an electric motor for propulsion, allowing it to achieve up to 300mpg combined. Though Volkswagen hasn’t returned to the diesel-hybrid powertrain, the XL1 did pave the way for other ultra-efficient models from the German brand.

The overall construction of the car was modern too, with carbon fibre-reinforced polymer used for the bodywork. It came with twin gullwing doors as well, along with covered wheels which helped to improve the car’s aerodynamic efficiency.

There’s space for two people inside the cabin, while the 5.5kWh battery underneath is able to deliver up to 30 miles worth of all-electric driving. After this point, the 1.0-litre diesel engine chimes in to assist.

It is believed that just 30 cars arrived in the UK, out of a total of 300 cars made for Europe.

This example has just 79 miles on the clock, and comes with a full service history along with a car cover, charging station and even a laser-cut scale model of the car itself.

The XL1 is included as part of a Silverstone Auctions event taking place on November 9 and 10 at the Lancaster Insurance Classic Car Show at Birmingham’s NEC.