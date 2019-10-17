BMW introduces M Performance parts for new 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW has revealed a new range of M Performance parts for its upcoming 2 Series Gran Coupe.

The range of parts have been designed to give the new model a more dynamic and distinctive look to help it stand out from the crowd a little better.

BMW

There are a range of additions, including larger, more intricate alloy wheels (in either 18- or 19-inch) and blacked-out exhaust trim pieces. A small boot spoiler and carbon caps for the wing mirrors give the car even more presence out on the road.

Inside, there’s an alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, carbon-effect gearshift paddles and special M Performance floor mats. A set of coloured slides for the in-door projectors are brought as part of the M Performance pack too.

BMW

The M Performance parts don’t change the car too much mechanically, though larger brakes are included with bigger discs and red calipers. No changes are made to the engine or gearbox, however.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe was officially revealed on Tuesday night (October 15), introducing a new, more dynamically styled version of the 1 Series hatchback released earlier this year.