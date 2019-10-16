Volvo reveals all-electric XC40 Recharge

Volvo’s first vehicle in its all-electric offensive has been revealed in the form of the XC40 Recharge.

The Swedish car maker has given its entry-level SUV model a 402bhp electric motor and a battery range of 249 miles. It can be recharged to 80 per cent of its capacity within 40 minutes on a fast-charging system.

Volvo is planning to add a new all-electric car to its range every year going forward, and says it anticipates 50 per cent of its sales being accounted for by these powertrains by 2025.

The XC40 Recharge will also debut Volvo’s new infotainment system, which is powered by Android and is integrated with the firm’s On Call mobile phone app, which lets owners interact with their car while not inside it.

Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars, said: “We have said this several times before: for Volvo Cars, the future is electric.

“Today we take a major new step in that direction with the launch of our fully electric XC40 and the Recharge car line.”

The Recharge name is set to be used to denote all Volvo’s future all-electric models, which will be present in every model in its range.