Toyota reveals all-new Yaris

Toyota has unveiled its next-generation Yaris ahead of its arrival in the UK during the middle part of 2020.

Coming as the firm’s best-selling European model, the Yaris has been given a ground-up redesign to incorporate more technology and a new three-cylinder hybrid powertrain.

Due to be built at Toyota’s Valenciennes plant in France, this Yaris sits on an all-new platform that aims to improve interior space without sacrificing the compact proportions which attract buyers to the car.

Despite being 50mm wider and having a wheelbase 50mm longer than before, it’s actually shorter by 5mm than the car it replaces. It means that the Yaris will be the only supermini which is less than four metres long.

The Yaris will be available with one of three petrol engines, all three-cylinder units. An entry-level 1.0-litre unit will kick things off, and will come with just a five-speed manual gearbox. A larger 1.5-litre engine will be available with a six-speed manual or CVT automatic option.

Finally, there’s a 1.5-litre hybrid, which combines the petrol engine with a 79bhp electric motor. Toyota claims that the powertrain is 15 per cent more powerful than the one it replaces, yet produces around 20 per cent less CO2.

Toyota

Full economy figures have yet to be released, though Toyota has revealed that the Yaris Hybrid can travel at speeds of up to 80mph in all-electric mode.

Toyota has yet to reveal full pricing for the new Yaris, though expect this to be announced closer to the car’s official arrival next year.