BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe breaks cover

BMW has pulled the covers off its second-generation 2 Series, which becomes the first of its kind to be offered on a front-driven platform.

It utilises the same underpinnings as the 1 Series hatchback, and takes the front-end design from the car too. At the back, it takes inspiration from the recently-introduced 8 Series with thin rear lights.

Three engines are offered at launch — two petrol and a sole diesel. The base petrol model is ‘218i’, with an output of 138bhp and 220Nm of torque. Topping the green-pump range is a high-performance ‘M235i’ — which kicks out 302bhp and 450Nm of torque to all four wheels, with a 0-60mph time of 4.7 seconds and a 155mph limited top speed. Flying the flag for diesel is a 220d, sending 187bhp and 400Nm to the front wheels.

With the Gran Coupe, the 2 Series becomes a four-door model for the first time — having previously been offered in exclusively two-door guise. Five can be seated, with boot space totalling 430 litres.

Standard equipment across the range includes sports seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, an 8.8-inch infotainment display and two-zone climate control.

Pricing for the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe kicks off at £27,165, with order books now open. First customer deliveries are expected in March.