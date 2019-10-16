Menu

Advertising

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe breaks cover

Motors | Published:

Compact machine moves to a front-wheel-drive platform and can be had in high-performance M235i guise

BMW has pulled the covers off its second-generation 2 Series, which becomes the first of its kind to be offered on a front-driven platform.

It utilises the same underpinnings as the 1 Series hatchback, and takes the front-end design from the car too. At the back, it takes inspiration from the recently-introduced 8 Series with thin rear lights.

Three engines are offered at launch — two petrol and a sole diesel. The base petrol model is ‘218i’, with an output of 138bhp and 220Nm of torque. Topping the green-pump range is a high-performance ‘M235i’ — which kicks out 302bhp and 450Nm of torque to all four wheels, with a 0-60mph time of 4.7 seconds and a 155mph limited top speed. Flying the flag for diesel is a 220d, sending 187bhp and 400Nm to the front wheels.

With the Gran Coupe, the 2 Series becomes a four-door model for the first time — having previously been offered in exclusively two-door guise. Five can be seated, with boot space totalling 430 litres.

BMW

Standard equipment across the range includes sports seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, an 8.8-inch infotainment display and two-zone climate control.

Pricing for the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe kicks off at £27,165, with order books now open. First customer deliveries are expected in March.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News