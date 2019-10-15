Porsche unveils limited-edition Cayman GT4 Sports Cup Edition

Porsche is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the ‘Porsche Sports Cup Germany’ with the limited-edition 718 Cayman GT4 Sports Cup Edition.

The car is available in either black or white with Guards Red accents, and pays homage to Porsche’s motorsport heritage. The number 15 is integrated into the side stripe on the car – referencing the anniversary – while the 20-inch wheels get a matching red strip too. It’s also been applied to the rear wing struts.

Inside, there’s red stitching to match the exterior, while ‘718 Cayman GT4 Sports Edition’ has been etched into the door sill. The centre panel is finished in Alcantara, while the black gear lever has a red shift pattern.

All of the other trim pieces – such as the doors, dashboard and centre console – are finished in black brushed aluminium.

Porsche

It uses the same 4.0-litre six-cylinder engine that you’ll find in the regular GT4, which means just shy of 400bhp is on tap. Porsche’s PASM damping system has been fitted too, which aids when taking the car on track.

Though there’s no clear indication of whether the car will arrive on UK shores, it could be that the Sports Edition remains a Germany-only model.