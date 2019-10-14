UK-made Uniti One electric vehicle to start from £15,100

The first electric vehicle from Swedish start-up Uniti will cost from £15,100 when it goes on sale in the UK next year.

The UK-built car, which was developed through a series of crowdfunding efforts, is powered by a 67bhp electric motor and offers a range of 186 miles from its 24kWh battery, with entry-level 12kWh models promising 93 miles.

Both batteries can take up to 50kW fast charging meaning the larger battery can be topped up from 20 to 80 per cent in 17 minutes and the smaller one in just nine.

The One is built on a bespoke EV platform with the batteries situated beneath the floor. An electric motor powers the rear wheels and contributes to a 0-60mph time of 9.7 seconds, while the top speed is 75mph.

Thanks to our 2,000+ new backers, we surpassed our #crowdfunding goal and raised over £1.3 million. ??? For those who have yet to make a pledge, you still have a bit of time. The campaign officially closes at midnight tomorrow. https://t.co/RKPTQsSHUP pic.twitter.com/5mqNbDtlVM — Uniti – Electric Car (@teamuniti) January 31, 2019

Inside, there’s a one-plus-two seat configuration, with a central driver’s seat and room for two adults in the back. The rear seats fold down to increase the standard 155-litre luggage capacity, up to a maximum of 760 litres.

The exterior design has a unique look, sporting simple and smooth lines with flush door handles and aero discs over the wheels.

Standard equipment includes LED daytime running lights, rear LED lights, integrated rear-view camera, and an electrochromic panoramic roof. On-board technology includes Bluetooth and an Android Automotive-powered infotainment system. Options such as LED headlights and a heated driver’s seat are also available.

Prospective owners can configure a Uniti One online now, with those who order before November 30 with a 50 per cent deposit included in a Founder’s Club that provides special offers. Deliveries in Sweden and the UK are expected to begin in mid-2020.