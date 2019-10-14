Porsche Taycan range expanded with entry-level 4S model

Porsche has revealed a new entry-level 4S model to its all-electric Taycan range, offering less power and less range for less cash.

There are two battery sizes available in the form of a 79.2kWh unit called Performance, and a 93.4kWh Performance Plus. The former is offered with a power output of 523bhp, while the latter makes 563bhp. Both have a top speed of 155mph and can accelerate from 0-60mph in 4.0 seconds.

(Porsche)

The Performance battery has a range of 253 miles and the Performance battery Plus can go for 288 miles on a single charge, giving it the longest range of any Taycan.

The electric saloon is also available in Turbo and Turbo S trims, offering 671bhp and up to 279 miles of range and 750bhp and up to 256 miles of range respectively.

Porsche says the 4S’s electric motor on the rear axle is shorter than that fitted to the Turbo models but retains the all-wheel-drive system and two-speed transmission of the more expensive models.

Say hello to the newest member of the Taycan family: the Taycan 4S. Learn more here: https://t.co/FPIzXmx0Dn #Porsche #Taycan4S pic.twitter.com/6ZPepm9JOP — Porsche GB (@PorscheGB) October 14, 2019

To distinguish 4S models from the exterior, they get 19-inch alloy wheels, red brake callipers, and black-painted side sills and rear diffuser. Inside, it comes with leather upholstery as standard with the same screen-festooned dashboard as the Turbos.

The Porsche Taycan 4S is available to order now, with prices starting at £83,367. The Turbo and Turbo S start at £115,858 and £138,826 respectively.