New all-electric, carbon-fibre Morris J-Type teased

The Morris Commercial name is set to be revived with an all-electric J-Type-inspired van called the JE.

The Worcestershire-based automotive engineering start-up that bought the naming rights has released darkened images of its new light commercial vehicle.

Morris says the new van has been given a modular design that will allow it to be adapted for different body styles in the future.

(Morris Commercial)

Although pricing and detailed specifications have not yet been announced, the JE is said to have a complete carbon-fibre body. This lightweight material is typically very expensive to make and shape, meaning the van is likely to cost considerably more than a typical van on the market today.

The powertrain is typical for modern electric vehicles, utilising an electric motor powered by lithium-ion batteries.

Dr. Qu Li, the CEO and founder of Morris Commercial, said: “The working engineering prototype has undergone extensive road testing and the end of 2019 is an amazing conclusion to the first phase of the project.

A Morris J-type van still serving the people of Australia, this immaculately-presented van is used in the bustling metropolis, Sydney, ensuring the cities’ plumbing needs are met.https://t.co/m636XuZuvr#plumbingvan #sydney #Australia pic.twitter.com/XoRGSkUqJA — Morris-Commercial (@MorrisComm) October 13, 2019

Advertising

“We still have a little way to go to bring the project to full production, but we have the team and the product to make this an enormous success.

“As a business we are committed to environmental sustainability and we are trailblazing a new approach to the production of appealing, fully electric commercial vehicles. We are very excited to unveil the JE to the public this autumn.”

The management team secured the rights to the Morris Commercial name with a view to revive the brand with a series of all-electric vehicles, starting with the JE.