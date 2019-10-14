More than half of motorists unaware they’ll need insurance green card in case of no-deal Brexit

Fifty-five per cent of motorists are unaware that they will need a motor insurance green card to drive in Europe if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

Researchers also found that just 35 per cent of motorists had even heard of the green card.

Awareness was much higher among those aged over 65, with 59 per cent knowing about the card, compared with just 20 per cent of 18-24-year-olds. The Association of British Insurers (ABI), which commissioned the survey with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA), put this down to the fact green cards were often handed out to drivers heading abroad until the 1980s.

In the survey, 2,000 UK adults were asked what they expected to legally be required to carry to drive in Europe in the case of a no deal Brexit. The most common answer was European breakdown cover at 49 per cent, while a shocking 20 per cent were not aware the law requires a valid driving licence.

Graeme Trudgill, executive director at BIBA, said: “If we leave Brexit without a Withdrawal Agreement there are certain reciprocities that we will not continue to enjoy. One of these is the benefits of driving in the ‘Free-Circulation’ zone without vehicle insurance checks.

“If the UK is not allowed in the free circulation zone then UK motorists will have to produce what is known as a Green Card; a hard copy document evidencing valid motor insurance, printed on green paper.

“Since the 2016 referendum BIBA has raised with Government the difficulties of reverting to a Green Card system and the additional bureaucracy that drivers will have to face. This research confirms what we suspect – those driving to Europe will be caught unawares.”

ABI and BIBA say they’re working with the Department for Transport to raise awareness of the issue, as any drivers caught driving in the EU – even those going from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland – could face penalties, the seizure of their vehicle and a ban from driving in the country they’re caught in.