Transport for London to extend Lane Rental charging scheme

Transport for London has announced plans to make roadworks on the capital’s roads safer and less disruptive by changing the way its Lane Rental scheme works.

The scheme allows Transport for London (TfL) to charge utility companies a higher daily fee for digging up some of the capital’s busiest roads during peak times.

It means that companies are encouraged to plan the works they need to carry out to fall outside of peak travel times, therefore avoiding extra costs.

All the money then generated by the scheme is reinvested into other disruption-reducing measures. TfL says that the scheme has already saved £100 million in lost travel time since it was first introduced in 2012.

We’re working closely with utility companies to reduce the impact of roadworks ? This includes changes to our Lane Rental scheme, which charges a fee for works on London’s busiest roads at peak times. Have your say > https://t.co/yxERtWm2Va pic.twitter.com/qJGVYa1fTU — Transport for London (@TfL) October 8, 2019

The proposed changes would see the extent of the Lane Rental network increased to apply to 72 per cent of TfL’s road network, as well as the introduction of a £350 charge per day for works that impact the busiest sections of pavement.

In addition, the move looks to reduce the number of locations where the highest charges apply by 10 per cent, and reduce the number of hours when charging would apply – helping to promote work at quieter times.

Companies would also be offered discounts when they meet strict safety standards.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s director of network management: “We’re working very closely with the industry on schemes such as Lane Rental and our Roadworks Charter to reduce the impact of roadworks and to keep people moving safely around the capital.”