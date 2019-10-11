Porsche and Boeing to team up on flying car research project

Porsche and Boeing are creating a flying car concept as the pair study the potential market for ‘premium personal urban air mobility vehicles’.

Both companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will also see them create an international team to investigate whether flying cars will be a viable product in the future.

In 2018, Porsche Consulting released a study that said the urban air mobility market would pick up after 2025, and would allow passengers to be moved more quickly and efficiently than traditional terrestrial transport.

(Boeing)

Detlev von Platen, member of the executive board for sales and marketing at Porsche, said: “Porsche is looking to enhance its scope as a sports car manufacturer by becoming a leading brand for premium mobility. In the longer term, this could mean moving into the third dimension of travel.

“We are combining the strengths of two leading global companies to address a potential key market segment of the future.”

As urban air mobility takes off, we are partnering with @Porsche to study the future market for premium air vehicles. #BoeingHorizonX RELEASE: https://t.co/giHtzvgaDq pic.twitter.com/EQNLBEwr8H — The Boeing Company (@Boeing) October 10, 2019

Steve Nordlund, vice president of Boeing NeXt, a future mobility division of the aerospace company, said: “This collaboration builds on our efforts to develop a safe and efficient new mobility ecosystem, and provides an opportunity to investigate the development of a premium urban air mobility vehicle with a leading automotive brand.

“Porsche and Boeing together bring precision engineering, style and innovation to accelerate urban air mobility worldwide.”

Little has been revealed about the flying car concept, other than the fact that it is being built in conjunction with Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences with engineers from Boeing and Porsche also lending their expertise.