Volkswagen adds special-edition trim to Amarok line-up

Volkswagen has bolstered the specification offerings on its Amarok pick-up truck with a new exclusive trim level.

Called Black Edition, the specification is available on both regular and range-topping Aventura models helping to increase the already plentiful amount of standard equipment on the pick-ups.

Black Edition vehicles start from £42,885 and come with Volkswagen’s 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine in one of two states of tune.

Based on Highline specifications, Black Edition trucks add 20-inch alloy wheels as well as a lights and vision pack which includes a windscreen wiper rain sensor.

Styling touches include a black styling bar, black rear bumpers and black fog light frames. Inside, there’s a full Nappa leather-trimmed interior and comfort front seats with electric adjustment, along with a multifunction steering wheel. The Black Edition also gets power-folding wing mirrors, front underbody protection and a protective coating on the load area to help increase its durability.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles reveals dark side with exclusive Amarok Black Edition model. Please click on the following link for more information:https://t.co/wN8OvrwEGz — VWCV UK News (@VWCV_UK_Media) October 8, 2019

Black Edition Amaroks can also be specified with matt black paint for £2,420 – 24 per cent less than it would usually cost on the regular truck. A mountain roll-top cover can be specified for £1,655 fully fitted, too.

Automatic post-collision braking, trailer stabilisation and front and rear parking sensors are all included as standard as well.

The new Volkswagen Amarok Black Edition can be ordered now, with prices starting at £42,855 and rising to £50,277.