Fresh sketch gives a first glimpse at the new Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen has given a first look at the design of the new Golf with a sketch.

The eighth-generation hatchback is set to arrive in December and takes on a design that’s evolutionary of its predecessors.

It’s hard to say exactly how alike to this sketch the production car will be as a result of the overstyled drawing, but key design details are clear to see.

A thin LED bar is strapped across the front of the car, with angular strips underneath to surround thin headlight bulbs. The car’s overall silhouette is much like those before it, with a smooth compact shape.

On 24 October we celebrate the #worldpremiere of the new #VWGolf in Wolfsburg. The eighth generation is due to enter the first markets in December featuring more digitalisation, connectivity and innovation than ever before.? https://t.co/u9vILHxRok pic.twitter.com/YgI2c0dj2C — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) October 10, 2019

Little else has been revealed yet about the car, though Volkswagen has said the new Golf will be a ‘trendsetter’ in digital and connected services, as well as its driver assistance features.

In terms of powertrains, it’s likely the new Volkswagen Golf will arrive with a range of petrol and diesel engines. Hybrid options are likely to come down the line, though an all-electric variant is unlikely given the imminent arrival of the firm’s ID.3.

Volkswagen will reveal the new Golf on October 24.