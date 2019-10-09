New Peugeot 208 just misses five-star Euro NCAP score

Peugeot’s new 208 has failed to achieve the maximum score of five stars in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety testing.

The upcoming French hatch failed to reach the top spot because of disappointing whiplash protection for rear passengers, according to Euro NCAP’s testers.

According to the safety board, the 208 ‘narrowly’ missed out on a five-star rating, despite being fitted with more safety technology than ever before. It fails, however, to eclipse the five-star rating that its predecessor achieved.

(Euro NCAP)

It’s worth noting that the examinations have become far more stringent since that car was on sale, however, with cars being judged more heavily than ever before.

Things went well for BMW, with both the new 1 Series and 3 Series returning the maximum five-star rating.

Today, #EuroNCAP publishes its 6th round of safety ratings of four vehicles. Two BMW’s – the 1 Series and the 3 Series – both achieve a maximum five-star rating. The Jeep Cherokee and the Peugeot 208 settle for four stars apiece.#forsafercars #Jeep #Peugeot208 #bmw1series @BMW pic.twitter.com/Xt68Ur2fQS — Euro NCAP (@EuroNCAP) October 9, 2019

Euro NCAP Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen, said: “It’s good to see the premium brands, from Germany and elsewhere, maintaining the very high standards they have set for themselves and continuing to achieve five-star ratings.

“I’m sure that BMW’s customers can be confident that the company will continue to strive for the highest standards of safety, even as our protocols get tougher and tougher.”