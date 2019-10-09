Four-door BMW M8 Gran Coupe revealed

BMW’s final piece in the 8 Series puzzle has been revealed — the M8 Gran Coupe.

Based on the four-door version of the firm’s flagship 8 Series grand tourer, the M8 Gran Coupe takes the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 from the high-performance M8 coupe and packs it into a more practical form factor.

(BMW)

In the UK, it will only be offered in Competition form — resulting in a 617bhp and 750Nm of torque output from its eight-cylinder unit. That power is couriered to all four wheels via an eight-speed speed automatic gearbox, resulting in a 0-60mph time of three seconds flat and a restricted 155mph top speed.

Much like its two-door brethren, the M8 Gran Coupe gets a host of visual touches to mark out its high-performance nature. Larger air intakes, M-branded side vents, model-specific mirrors, a rear spoiler and a black kidney grille hint to its performance — with the racier look compounded by a quad-exit exhaust system.

(BMW)

There’s more at play than just a big engine and a tweaked look, though. Improvements have been made to the chassis to increase rigidity and ultimately deliver better handling, while the all-wheel-drive system sees the addition of an ‘Active M’ differential to optimise power delivery. These mirror the enhancements on the coupe, too.

What the M8 Gran Coupe does deliver over its two-door sibling is more rear legroom thanks to a 200mm wheelbase increase, while the additional doors at the back allow for easier access. Boot space is also up to 440 litres.

(BMW)

Those quick out of the blocks could also own a one-of-five ‘First Edition’, which boasts a BMW Individual ‘Aurora Diamond Green’ paint finish with bronze accents.

Pricing for the BMW M8 Gran Coupe kicks off at £120,935, with order books now open. First deliveries are expected in early 2020