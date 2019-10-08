New drivers going miles to avoid ‘routine’ driving situations

Just-passed motorists are going miles out of their way to avoid certain driving situations they don’t feel comfortable with, new research has revealed.

A survey of 1,000 UK drivers discovered that more than a third of newly qualified motorists are actively avoiding manoeuvres or roads they don’t feel comfortable with.

One key area which causes the most amount of stress for new drivers, according to the research by driving school Young Driver, is parking. In fact, 36 per cent of those questioned admitted that they go out of their way to avoid parallel parking, while one in four would rather park miles away from their destination so they don’t have to reverse park into a tight space.

An additional third of drivers admitted to avoiding the outside lane on dual carriageways and motorways because it made them nervous, while one in five said that they would much rather drive out of their way if it meant they didn’t have to tackle a junction or roundabout they found tricky. The same number also said that they checked to see that their route went around steep hills to avoid hill starts.

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing for Young Driver, said: “It seems the UK’s drivers are passing their test and still feeling extremely nervous about many of the quite routine manoeuvres and situations you face on the roads.

“However, it’s understandable given the average learner only has 40 to 50 hours of driving before they pass their test.”

One in ten drivers also admitted that they would prefer it if the cars they drove once they passed their tests came fitted with dual controls so that the passenger could give assistance should they need to.