Last Saab ever produced heads under the hammer

The last Saab to ever roll off the Swedish firm’s production line is set to go under the hammer.

The pristine 9-3 Aero has just 40 miles on the clock, having spent a significant amount of time at the Saab Car Museum in Trollhattan, Sweden. According to auction house Bilweb, the majority of the car’s miles were covered on the test track and ‘in the production plant area’.

(Bilweb Auctions)

It’s a car that was produced by electric car company NEVS, who bought out Saab and started reproducing 9-3 Aero cars from 2013 through to 2014. Just 420 of these NEVS-made revived models were built in total, making this car one of a very limited run.

Due to go under the hammer at an upcoming auction in Trollhatten, the Saab is accompanied by an estimate of between 350-450,000 SEK (£28,948-£37,226). Powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, it’s finished in ‘Diamond Silver’ paintwork contrasted by a two-tone leather interior. It uses an automatic gearbox, too.

(Bilweb Auctions)

It had been given a top rating in terms of outright condition, scoring five out of five for mechanical, interior, exterior, and general conditions.

The auction’s inventory was revealed in full yesterday (October 7) and is due to end in November.