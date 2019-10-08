Ford breathes new life into S-Max and Galaxy models

Ford has announced a series of updates to its S-Max and Galaxy models, bolstering the appeal of the family-friendly seven-seaters.

Though the S-Max is pitched as the sportier variant – and the Galaxy the larger, more practical model – both have received matching changes as part of the refresh.

(Ford)

Each car gets chrome trim around the grille and fog lights, along with special black inserts on the ST-Line versions of the S-Max. In addition, 19-inch alloy wheels are available as an optional extra on both cars.

New electric seats can adjust in up to 18 ways, and aim to provide relief to those who suffer from back pain. An electric third row can be specified on the Galaxy too, while both cars offer the flexibility of 32 different seat and boot combinations.

(Ford)

A new FordPass Connect feature has been introduced too. It allows drivers to check the status of their vehicle remotely via a smartphone app, while also allowing the car to receive over-the-air updates which can provide information on live traffic updates.

They also come with the same 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engines that the pair received as part of a previous 2018 refresh, with outputs of either 148bhp or 187bhp available. Both can be specified with either a manual or automatic gearbox.

Both cars are available to order now, with prices start from £30,490 for the S-Max and £33,210 for the Galaxy.