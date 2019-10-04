Vauxhall Corsa knocks Ford Fiesta off best-seller top spot in latest registration figures

The Vauxhall Corsa has taken the Ford Fiesta’s crown as the best-selling car in September, according to new figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The Corsa took the top spot of best-sellers with 12,921 cars sold during September, knocking the usual best-selling Ford Fiesta off its perch. In contrast, 11,643 of the popular Ford were registered.

In September, 343,255 cars were registered on the UK roads, compared with 338,834 during the same period in 2018 – representing a small increase of 1.3 per cent.

September new car registrations up just 1.3% on low volume 2018, with 343,255 joining British roads. Here are the top ten models: https://t.co/SCarR11aiJ pic.twitter.com/YZvJZ8k7IU — SMMT (@SMMT) October 4, 2019

However, the increase, though appearing promising, likely comes as a result of stricter emissions tests hitting sales figures during this period last year. In fact, demand for new cars has fallen by 2.5 per cent during 2019.

The sale of diesel cars was down by 20.3 per cent in September with 77,510 cars sold compared with 97,308 units in the same period last year.

In contrast, the sale of battery electric vehicles (BEV) or all-electric cars, was up a considerable 236.4 per cent compared to September 2018 with figures increasing from 2,290 to 7,704 in 2019.

September new car registrations up just 1.3%. The growth, representing some 4,421 units, was not enough to recover losses of over 87,000 in last year’s important plate-change month. https://t.co/SCarR11aiJ pic.twitter.com/VgV2RvVb0k — SMMT (@SMMT) October 4, 2019

Ian Plummer, Auto Trader director, said: “September and year to date figures have been more positive than was expected but the natural slowdown of the market and continued Brexit anxiety will be weighing heavily on the minds of consumers, brands and retailers.

“As they focus on hitting their annual targets, both manufacturers and retailers have been using tactics – such as self-registrations – to artificially buoy the numbers and overstate the natural level of demand for new cars, because they just aren’t seeing the consumer demand to reach the figures they need to organically.

"Sept’s modest growth belies the ongoing downward trend we’ve seen over the past 30 months. We need to restore stability to the market which means avoiding a ‘no deal’ Brexit & agreeing a future relationship that avoids tariffs & barriers" @MikeHawesSMMThttps://t.co/SCarR11aiJ pic.twitter.com/gon1XQjDt5 — SMMT (@SMMT) October 4, 2019

“This push activity will almost certainly continue next month ahead of the Brexit deadline, as the industry prepares for whatever the 31st has in store.”

In terms of year-to-date figures, 1,862,271 cars have been registered in the UK, down by 2.5 per cent on last year’s figure of 1,910,820. Down by 49,000 cars, it’s the lowest registration performance recorded since 2013.