Yamaha unveils updated MT-03 with sharper looks and new tech

Yamaha has introduced a new version of its MT-03 middleweight bike, with revised suspension and sharper styling.

The largest change comes up front, where a new dual headlight gives the bike a more dynamic look. A wider tank cover coupled with lightweight air scoops only help to give the MT-03 a more aggressive stance on the road.

? NEW MODEL NEWS ? Featuring a radical new look and feel, the 2020 Yamaha MT-03 is the dark lightning you need to become a true Master of Torque. #YamahaDarkSide pic.twitter.com/pbnoGKsqHP — Yamaha Motor UK (@YMUKofficial) October 2, 2019

New 37mm USD forks have been fitted too, replacing the old telescopic version that was found on the previous bike. An extended asymmetric swingarm that pivots closer to the middle of the bike has been included as well. It’s suspended by a shock with new preload and damping, too.

In terms of technology, a new white-on-black LCD dash has been included which Yamaha says is more intuitive to use while being easier to read.

At the core of the MT-03 sits the same 321cc two-cylinder engine as found in the outgoing bike.

It’s going to be available in three different colours as well – Ice Fluo, Icon Blue and Midnight Black – when it arrives at dealerships in December. Yamaha has yet to reveal prices for the updated MT-03, however.