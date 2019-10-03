Peugeot introduces all-new Partner Crew Van

Peugeot has extended its popular Partner van range, with the introduction of a new crew version.

Based on the Long Professional van, the new Crew van adds a second row of three seats while integrating a sliding and folding mesh bulkhead. It means that the Partner can now carry up to five people.

Despite the inclusion of the additional seats, the outright practicality of the van hasn’t been diminished. Those rear seats can be folded down, offering a total load space of up to 3.5 metres squared to a maximum floor length of 2,000mm.

However, this can be increased to a further 3,050mm by folding the front passenger seat down, therefore extending the load floor. A through-loading hatch in the mesh bulkhead can be used for hauling longer items too.

When the rear seats are in place, there’s still 1.8 metres squared of load area available, with a maximum load floor length of 1,450mm.

And as well as its excellent practicality levels, there’s plenty of equipment on board too. All Crew Van models benefit from air conditioning, rear parking sensors and DAB radio. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems are included as well.

Three powertrain options are available, kicked off by a PureTech 110 turbocharged petrol with a six-speed manual gearbox and followed by a BlueHDi 100 diesel with a five-speed manual as well as a BlueHDi 130 diesel fitted with an eight-speed automatic ‘box.

Prices for the Partner Crew Van start from £21,140 for the PureTech 110 model. It’s available to order now, with production expected to commence in January 2020.