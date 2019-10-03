All-electric Polestar 2 pricing confirmed

Prices for the upcoming Polestar 2 have been confirmed ahead of the car entering production early next year.

The all-electric performance fastback will cost from £49,900 when initial deliveries commence in June 2020. Polestar say that this is before government incentives, meaning that the 2 could have up to £3,500 removed from its price via the current plug-in grant.

Powered by a 300kW motor and utilising an all-wheel-drive system, the Polestar 2 follows on from the Polestar 1, which wasn’t available in the UK.

This latest model gets a suite of driver assistance systems including a cutting-edge version of Pilot Assist, which can aid with the vehicle’s steering, as well as throttle and brakes.

In addition, the Polestar 2 is the first car with an infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS. This means that the car’s system has Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play Store all integrated into it. A full high-quality Harmon Kardon sound system comes as standard as well.

The Polestar 2 also features a Phone-as-key system which, as the name suggests, allows owners to open the car and start it via a smartphone.

Thanks to a sales model which keeps digital close, all Polestar vehicles will be purchased online directly from the company. However, the firm is planning to open a number of Polestar ‘Spaces’, where interested customers will be able to test drive and experience the cars in the metal before placing orders online.