BMW X5 and X6 M Competition revealed with 616bhp

BMW has revealed the third-generation versions of its X5 and X6 M Competition models, which boast 616bhp.

The two SUV models feature a 4.4-litre V8 engine that has been modified to make 50bhp more than its predecessor in Competition trim, while a sports exhaust system ensures the engine’s soundtrack is optimised.

(BMW)

Working in combination with the all-wheel drive system, it can accelerate from 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds for the X5 M and 3.6 seconds for the X6 M.

The body structure has been stiffened extensively to cope with the increased performance, as well as more rigid engine mounts and suspension mountings. There’s M-specific adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers, active roll stabilisation and dynamic driver modes.

Introducing the new #BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition. Find out more about the X5 M here:https://t.co/5NI3bPGg4p Find out more about the X6 M here:https://t.co/avxLhBLRPb pic.twitter.com/pS8kyboJ9A — BMW UK (@BMW_UK) October 2, 2019

On the outside, both models get extensive styling changes to give a more sporty appearance, such as 21-inch alloy wheels at the front and 22-inch at the rear, larger air intakes to optimise cooling, and aerodynamic spoilers.

Prices for the X5 M Competition start at £110,610 and the X6 M Competition starts at £113,310, with UK order books open now.