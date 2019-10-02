Audi lifts the lid on new RS 4 Avant

Audi has revealed its new RS 4 Avant ahead of the car’s introduction into dealerships this December.

The major changes over the previous model feature on the exterior, where a dynamic look has been applied. The shape of the LED headlights has been refined, while the wheel arches are 30 millimetres wider at the front and back compared to the standard A4.

The roof rails are finished in matt black as standard, and these are contrasted by chrome tailpipes and a roof edge spoiler.

Underneath the bonnet sits the same 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 as you’d find in the previous RS 4, pushing out 444bhp and 600Nm which helps the Audi to go from 0-60mph in under four seconds and onwards to a top speed of 155mph as standard – though this can be heightened to 174mph with the optional RS Dynamic package fitted.

(Audi)

Though the performance is largely the same as the previous iteration, Audi has increased the efficiency of the V6. It’ll return a claimed 30.7mpg combined while emitting between 211-210g/km CO2 depending on wheel size.

Inside, the RS 4 benefits from Audi’s latest MMI infotainment system which is 10.1-inches in size. Angled slightly towards the driver, it’s touch-sensitive and replaces the functions of the older rotary controller.

Audi has revealed that the new RS4 Avant will arrive in dealerships this December, and though UK prices have yet to be announced, prices for it start at €81,000 on the continent.