Updated Toyota C-HR bolstered with new hybrid engine and more equipment

Toyota has given its C-HR a revamp, adding a new hybrid drivetrain alongside a sharper exterior design and more interior equipment.

The largest change comes in the form of a new 2.0-litre petrol hybrid powertrain with 182bhp – 62bhp more than you’ll find in the 1.8-litre-powered version.

It’s claimed that the new engine will return up to 60mph on the WLTP cycle, though complete consumption figures have yet to be confirmed.

(Toyota)

CO2 emission figures sit at 118g/km, compared to 109g/km for the 1.8-litre-powered version.

The exterior changes have been left relatively subtle, with the addition of an optional gloss-black spoiler and upgraded front and rear light units two noticeable additions.

Fresh just got fresher. Who are you taking for a spin in the 2019 #ToyotaCHR? pic.twitter.com/Nx3wy3HeyR — ToyotaUK (@ToyotaUK) October 1, 2019

Toyota says that it has also tuned the car’s steering to give more feel, while changes to the suspension set-up are said to improve the levels of comfort within the car.

Advertising

A new infotainment system has been fitted in the C-HR’s cabin, incorporating both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Over-the-air map updates are included too, ensuring that the car’s satellite navigation system is constantly kept up-to-date.

Prices for the updated C-HR kick off from £25,625 for a car in entry-level Icon trim – representing a £3,190 increase over previous models. It’s also available to order now, with first deliveries expected to commence before the end of 2019.