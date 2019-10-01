Advertising
Ford reveals new Puma crossover will cost from £20,845
New crossover is available with impressive equipment and mild hybrid powertrains
Ford has revealed that the new Puma crossover will cost from £20,845 when it goes on sale early next year.
The Blue Oval is also offering high-specification First Edition versions of each trim, which are available to order now for delivery in January.
The entry-level Titanium model features ‘segment-first’ lumbar massage seats for the front passengers as well as wireless phone charging. The First Edition version, which starts at £22,295, adds adaptive cruise control, rear-view camera, heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
The ST-Line X trim get sporty-looking additions to the interior and exterior, sports suspension, alloy pedals, a fully digital instrument cluster and LED headlights. For £25,195, the First Edition version adds a hands-free power tailgate, 18-inch alloy wheels and 10-speaker B&O stereo. Upgrade to the First Edition Plus for £27,345 to get a panoramic roof and 19-inch alloy wheels.
Titanium models are available with a 1.0-litre mild hybrid engine making 123bhp, while the ST-Line X trims get a 153bhp version as well as a full petrol-electric hybrid option.
Lisa Brankin, passenger vehicle director of Ford of Britain, said: “Our stunning new Ford Puma will be first offered in a range of exclusive first editions incorporating the latest and best technology usually reserved for large executive cars.
“Alongside our new mild hybrid powertrains, best-in-class load space and striking design, the new Ford Puma offers exceptional comfort and technology for compact crossover customers.”
