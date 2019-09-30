Refreshed Toyota Hilux gets new safety tech and styling updates

Toyota has announced a suite of updates for its Toyota Hilux pickup truck that improve safety and emissions as well as offering trim updates.

The highlight is the addition of the latest generation of Toyota Safety Sense, which is optional on the entry-level Active grade but standard on all other trim levels. It adds equipment such as adaptive cruise control, pre-collision assist, lane departure warning and road sign assist.

(Toyota)

The 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine now has a start/stop function to improve emissions on all but the Active trim, while that entry level model now gets PVC seats and flooring to make cleaning it easy. Meanwhile, a manual transmission has been reintroduced on double cab models.

The top-spec Invincible X has been given aesthetic upgrades to give it a more ‘commanding presence’, such as smoked chrome details on various areas including the front grille, fog light bezels and door handles. Also, the side bars are now finished in black and a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels are offered.

Inside, there are new piano black inserts for the dashboard, door panels, steering wheel and gear shifter.

The updated Toyota Hilux is on sale now with prices starting at £20,424 for the Active Single Cab with all-wheel drive.