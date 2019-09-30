Luxury fleet of vehicles sells for more than £21m at auction

The sale of a supercar collection has netted more than £21m for charity as they went under the hammer in Switzerland.

The Bonmont Sale, which returned a 100 per cent sale rate, included high-end vehicles from companies such as Ferrari, Bentley and Koenigsegg. By the end of the auction, 23.4 million Swiss Francs had been netted for charity – around £21.9m.

But a highlight was a low-mileage Lamborghini Veneno Roadster, which arrived with just 201 miles on the clock – making this one-of-nine supercar not only rare but rarely used too.

(Bonhams)

After a fierce bidding war, the Lamborghini went for £6.8m before taxes, selling to a private bidder.

Other highlights included the sale of a Ferrari Enzo for £2.5m and a Koenigsegg One:1 which, when the hammer fell, had generated £3.8m.

(Bonhams)

James Knight, Bonhams group motoring chairman, said: “We’re delighted with today’s results. Not only have we raised a considerable sum for charity, we have also established a world record for selling a Lamborghini at auction.

“It has been a busy month for the motoring team with The Bonmont Sale being our fourth auction in as many weeks. Today’s total contributes to this month’s impressive tally of more than £30 million.”

The vehicles, according to The Times, were seized from the son of Equatorial Guinea’s president, Teodorin Nguema Obiang, following a money-laundering investigation in 2016 which was finally closed this year.