A new generation of Toyota GT86 and Subaru BRZ has been confirmed

Toyota and Subaru have confirmed that their sports car project will return for a second generation, as the pair announce an expansion of their joint alliance.

The Japanese car manufacturers collaborated on the Toyota GT86 and Subaru BRZ, but the future of the sports car twins has long been in doubt because of relatively low sales and a lack of coherence with the pair’s more mainstream model ranges.

(Toyota)

However, after announcing the duo would work together on an all-electric vehicle platform earlier this year, Toyota has now upped its stake in Subaru to 20 per cent, while Subaru has also acquired shares in Toyota to ‘further strengthen and develop’ the partnership.

As part of this development, they confirmed joint production of the sports cars would continue.

Enthusiasts hoping that the GT86 will finally be given more than the 197bhp it currently has could be disappointed, though, as Toyota will likely be keen to ensure there’s enough of a performance gap between this and the new Supra.

It is therefore likely that the second-generation models will retain similar specifications to now, sporting a 2.0-litre Subaru-sourced Boxer engine and rear-wheel drive layout.

While it’s also unclear when further information on the updated models will be revealed, the current model was launched in 2012, so should be due an overhaul within one or two years.