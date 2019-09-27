Jaguar Land Rover to shut down production at UK plants for a week in November

Jaguar Land Rover has announced that it will be shutting down production at its UK plants for a week at the start of November — with Brexit partly to blame.

The planned closure is set to take place on the week commencing November 4, just following after the UK’s planned departure from the European Union on October 31.

The firm said that the decision to close its factories was in response to ongoing uncertainty caused by global factors.

The brand’s factories in Solihull, Coventry and Castle Bromwich will all close for the week-long period, with staff members paid for the duration of the closure.

In a statement made today, the car maker said: “Jaguar Land Rover confirms that it will be suspending production at all UK manufacturing plants for one week commencing 4 November 2019.

“This prudent decision reflects the need to adjust production in the face of ongoing uncertainty caused by global external headwinds, including Brexit, which have impacted our sales volumes.”