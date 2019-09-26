Menu

Advertising

Revealed: The top trade-in tricks pulled on dealers by the public

Motors | Published:

Those purchasing a new car have employed a variety of tricks when trading in their old one

Buyers have used a variety of tricks to get the best deal when trading in their old car

Though dealers are usually the ones trying to get a deal on a car, buyers are just as accomplished at pulling tricks when part-exchanging their old vehicle, new research has revealed.

In fact, some members of the public have employed various tactics to try and get the best price for their car – going against the traditional idea that car dealers are the ones trying to get a deal by whatever means necessary.

G3 Remarketing, a vehicle auction specialist, spoke to a pool of dealers on its books about some of the top tricks people have tried on when trading in their old car.

Swapping a dead battery tops the list of tricks used by consumers, with car owners changing a good battery in the car they’re selling for an older one. This can cost dealers up to £80 to fix.

Up next came customers changing out good tyres on the car they’re trading in for part-used or fully worn rubber – costing dealers up to £240 to put right.

Anthony Matthews, branch manager at G3 Remarketing said: “We work directly with the trade so we hear a lot of horror stories. That’s why every car we sell, whether it’s £200 or £20,000, comes with a realistic appraisal of its condition and we even offer 30-point mechanical checks on qualifying vehicles to de-risk the process as best as we can.”

Other ways people tried to get a better deal when trading a car were by removing the spare wheel and selling it online, leaving a car with minimum levels of fuel and even dropping a car off at the dealership loaded with rubbish on the way to the tip.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News