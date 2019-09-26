Brits spend more than two years of their lives behind the wheel

British drivers spend in excess of two years of their lives behind the wheel of a car, new research has revealed.

In total, UK motorists spend 293 hours a year in their cars, with 33 hours spent driving to and from the supermarket alone.

Another 35 hours a year are taken up by driving to visit friends and family, and another 13 hours are used to take children to social events.

Charlotte Fielding, head of Privilege Car Insurance, who conducted the research, said: “This research has shown what a significant amount of our lives is being spent in our cars – who knew how much time we spent driving to work, or simply going to and from the supermarket for example?

“Whether getting from ‘A to B’ or enjoying our own space and time, there’s no doubt we spend a considerable amount of time in our cars. It is, therefore, important that we take care of ourselves and other road users by driving safely and remembering to consider everyone else on the roads.”

The survey of 2,000 people also showed that a further 32 hours is spent running household errands – with a huge 63 hours used by driving to and from work alone.

Yet despite the amount of time spent in the car, 59 per cent of respondents said that it was a great opportunity for some thinking time, while 52 per cent were glad to have a break from their phones.