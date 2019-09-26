Bentley announces pricing for new Bentayga Hybrid

Bentley has released full UK pricing for its upcoming Bentayga Hybrid.

Priced at £133,100 before tax, it’s being billed as the luxury SUV segment’s first plug-in hybrid, thanks to its combination of low-emissions powertrain and high-quality craftsmanship.

Underneath the bonnet is a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine linked to an electric motor. Combined, it’ll send the Bentayga Hybrid from 0-60mph in just 5.2 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 158mph.

Despite this, Bentley claims an all-electric range of 24.23 miles as well as up to 80.7mpg combined and emissions of just 79g/km.

The latest driver systems have been incorporated into the new Bentayga Hybrid too. When entering a destination into the car’s satellite navigation, the car will work out the optimum use of both the electric motor and petrol engine, along with the best use of hybrid power. It’ll display the maximum range in EV mode, too.

(Bentley)

In total, Bentley claims that the Bentayga Hybrid has an outright range of 464 miles with electric and petrol power combined. The batteries can be charged from 0 to full in just 2.5 seconds too, depending on power source.

Each car takes 130 hours to build at the company’s headquarters in Crewe, with every model open to a vast array of personalisation options from the company’s extensive list of extras.