Audi packs 394bhp into all-new RS Q3

Audi has revealed a new iteration of its RS Q3, now packing a 394bhp punch.

Available in both the Q3’s regular form and its sleeker-styled Sportback guises, this power is provided by a turbocharged five-cylinder 2.5-litre petrol engine. It sends that grunt, along with 480Nm of torque, to all four wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

As a result, 0-60mph comes in 4.3 seconds in both cars with a top speed electronically capped at 155mph. Audi claims the RS Q3 variants can return 31.7-32mpg on the combined cycle, with the standard car emitting 203-202g/km in CO2 and the Sportback 204-202g/km.

Aiding the car in containing this performance are a host of mechanical improvements. A torque vectoring system is in place to optimise power distribution, while Audi’s drive select system brings two new modes — RS1 and RS2 — which are accessible from a button mounted on the steering wheel.

A number of tweaks have been made to the car’s suspension too, with the RS Q3 sitting 10mm lower than the regular car. RS modes also adjust the car’s suspension for a more engaging drive.

Along with mechanical changes, the RS Q3 benefits from a racier appearance compared to the standard . Both the standard car and Sportback see the addition of more aggressively styled bumpers, while wheelarches are now 10mm wider for a more imposing stance. A model-specific spoiler, along with badging and a dual-exit exhaust system, rounds out the look.

Additional changes to the interior include a more driver-oriented cabin, with central controls tilted slightly more towards the driver, while RS-specific displays are present on the car’s various screens.

Alcantara and leather combination sports seats are also included up front, and feature RS embossing. A plethora of RS badges throughout complete the cabin changes.

Audi will bring the RS Q3 variants to market before the end of 2019, though UK pricing and specifications are yet to be confirmed.