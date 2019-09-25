Sixty per cent of UK adults considering electrified vehicle to cut their carbon emissions

Sixty per cent of UK adults are considering buying an electric or hybrid vehicle next because of their concerns about their own carbon emissions.

Research by Hyundai suggests that the majority of UK adults are now concerned about the environment, the future of the planet, and their own impact on their surroundings. This has resulted in buyers considering a vehicle’s eco-friendly credentials as four times more important than its acceleration and top speed.

(Hyundai)

However, 58 per cent cited cost as their biggest concern when considering an electrified vehicle, with 54 per cent saying they were worried the UK’s charging infrastructure wasn’t up to scratch.

In the survey of 2,000 people, the South Korean car maker found that 70 per cent considered man-made climate change and ocean pollution to be humanity’s biggest threat.

It also suggested that a culture of outdoing neighbours and peers when it comes to recycling and reducing carbon footprint was emerging, with 22 per cent admitting to trying to outdo others with their green credentials.

A spokesperson from Hyundai said: “The findings show how important the environment is to people living in the United Kingdom, with 70 per cent of respondents regarding man-made climate change and pollution as the biggest issue facing humanity.”