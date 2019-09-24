Toyota reveals rugged Corolla Trek for people with ‘active lifestyles’

Toyota has introduced a new variant of its Corolla Touring Sports aimed at people who need a little more off-road ability from their daily car.

Dubbed ‘Trek’, it follows the tried and tested formula for such vehicles, featuring a ride height 20mm higher than the standard model to offer greater ground clearance, as well as protective cladding beneath the car to protect it when taking unpaved routes.

(Toyota)

To make it stand out from the rest of the range, the Trek gets a honeycomb front grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, fog lamps and LED headlights. Inside, there’s two-tone upholstery to match the wood-finish elements of the dashboard and the Trek logo on the door step and tailgate.

Standard equipment includes a seven-inch screen in the instrument binnacle, an eight-inch infotainment screen in the dashboard, and the latest version of Toyota Safety Sense, which includes a suite of driver aids.

Best car in #LaVuelta19 caravan? We think so! Thank you @ToyotaPrensa @toyotoa_europe for supporting us with the all-new #toyotacorollatrek! (Learn more about the Corolla Trek here ? https://t.co/abXZS4BVUQ ) pic.twitter.com/ROOwymOlK0 — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) September 19, 2019

The Corolla Trek is only available with petrol-electric hybrid engines, with a choice of a 122bhp 1.8-litre unit or 180bhp 2.0-litre.

The model is a collaboration between Toyota and Trek Bicycle, with 16 examples of the model being used as support vehicles for the European legs of the Trek-Segafredo World Tour cycle event.