MG introduces further discount on MG ZS EV following ‘unprecedented’ demand

MG is introducing another incentive for customers interested in buying its new ZS electric vehicle.

The zero-emission crossover has resulted in ‘unprecedented customer demand’ for the brand after it promised a £3,500 discount on top of the government’s own £3,500 plug-in car grant for the first 1,000 customers in July. This resulted in a starting price of £21,495, making it the least expensive full-sized electric vehicle on the market.

(MG)

It reached 1,000 orders in just two weeks before extending the offer to the next 1,000 customers. Two months later it has reached that figure and has announced a restructuring of its discounts.

The original offer was on the entry level Excite trim, which is now available with an MG contribution of £3,000 on top of the government grant. This £6,500 discount makes the ZS EV’s starting point £21,995. The full £7,000 discount is still available on the top-spec Exclusive trim, bringing the price down to £23,495.

Featuring rapid charging capability, ZS EV can charge from 0-80% in just 40 minutes from a 50kW charging point #ElectricVehicle #electriccars #mgzsev pic.twitter.com/f41UEOkpbY — MG Motor UK (@MGmotor) September 24, 2019

Daniel Gregorious, head of sales & marketing at MG Motor UK, said: “Since the official launch of the ZS EV in July, MG dealerships across the country have reported unprecedented demand from customers eager to get behind the wheel.

“We have listened to all of the positive feedback and are delighted to offer this fully electric family SUV to the next 1,000 retail buyers from just £21,995. Our mission at MG is to make high-tech, zero-emissions cars available to all, and we are well on our way.”

The MG ZS EV features a 44.5kWh battery with a 141bhp electric motor, promising a range of 163 miles. The firm says its dedicated factory is capable of producing 300,000 batteries per year.