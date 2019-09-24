Hyundai promises autonomous driving platform for robotaxis by 2022

A new autonomous driving platform will be commercially available and in use on the road within three years thanks to a collaboration between a major automotive group and technology leaders.

Hyundai Motor Group has announced that it has created a joint venture with automotive technology provider Aptiv to design, develop and commercialise level four and five autonomous driving technologies.

These levels refer to the amount of driver input that is required, with level four regarded as high automation that requires a driver as backup and level five considered full automation that does not require a human on board at all.

The joint venture aims to have fully driverless systems being tested in 2020, with a production-ready product commercially available to robotaxi firms, fleet operators and automotive manufacturers by 2022.

(Hyundai)

Euisun Chung, executive vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, said: “The new joint venture marks the start of a journey with Aptiv toward our common goal of commercialising autonomous driving.

“The combined capabilities of Aptiv, a leading global technology company, and our Group, a global [automotive manufacturer], will create invaluable synergy to lead the autonomous driving landscape.”

Kevin Clark, president and chief executive at Aptiv, said: “This partnership further strengthens Aptiv’s industry-leading capabilities in the development of advanced driver assistance systems, vehicle connectivity solutions, and smart vehicle architecture.”

The venture will be based in Boston, USA, with technology centres across the United States and Asia.