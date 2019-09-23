London boroughs exceed parking fines of major cities by more than double

London boroughs raised tens of millions of pounds in parking fines over the past financial year, eclipsing some of the most populous UK cities outside the capital.

The London borough of Brent raised the most cash at £15,883,000 from 190,737 penalty charge notices (PCN), followed by Camden with £13,247,011 from 237,306 PCNs. The top five was rounded out by Islington, Newham, and Hammersmith and Fulham, which each raised more than £12m.

A motor vehicle receives a parking ticket in the Victoria area of London.

That means each of the top five London boroughs raised more than double the amount of the largest city outside of the capital. Leeds in Yorkshire raised £6,175,573 from 133,949 tickets, putting it behind 17 London boroughs.

Of the other cities outside London, Edinburgh was second, raising £5,903,306 from 191,563 tickets, followed by Manchester, which issued the highest number of PCNs at 545,314, raising £5,364,657.

The data was compiled by insurance comparison site Compare the Market through Freedom of Information requests for the income generated from parking PCNs by the 30 most populous UK cities and every London borough.