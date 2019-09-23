Honda introduces updated Africa Twin

Honda has revealed a newly updated version of its popular Africa Twin adventure bike, promising a bike which is easier to ride while being no less capable.

Initially offered in one of two layouts – standard Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports. Both share the same 1084cc engine, which now has a revised cylinder head and a larger throttle body.

Here it is, the Africa Twin Adventure Sports.With its powerful 1100CC engine and 24.8L fuel tank primed to tour, it’s built to take you far and wide on your journey: whether it’s off-road or across continents.Escapism at its peak.https://t.co/A8NPOJYJsa pic.twitter.com/1G8Ouc0tiC — Honda UK Motorcycles (@HondaUKBikes) September 23, 2019

Peak power is boosted from 94bhp up to 100bhp, while a lighter clutch should make forward progress even easier.

The bike’s chassis has been overhauled, with the steering head lightened and the front cross pipe removed – the combination of both helping to save 1.8kg. In addition, the subframe is now an all-aluminium bolt-on unit which is 40mm slimmer helping to save another 500g.

The new generation Africa Twin is here!True rally character with pure off-road performance. With its advanced technology and powerful 1100cc enhanced engine, this is a bike ready to take you where you’ve never ventured before.The new Africa Twin.https://t.co/ehxqOiBzeq pic.twitter.com/9SVo8ziJ0g — Honda UK Motorcycles (@HondaUKBikes) September 23, 2019

A new electronics suite has been introduced too. Now included is lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS and wheelie control as well. Four riding modes have been incorporated also, with Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-road all tailoring the bike’s settings to different riding scenarios.

A lower screen has been fitted to help with visibility when trail riding, while the forks come with new damping settings too. No prices have been released as yet, though these are likely to be revealed closer to the bike’s full introduction in Europe ‘within 2019’, according to Honda.