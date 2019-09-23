Citroen introduces new engine and gearbox for Spacetourer

Citroen has revealed that it is adding a new engine and gearbox option to its Spacetourer MPV.

Available to order now with deliveries expected next month, the new 2.0-litre BlueHDI diesel engine comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It’s priced at £1,700 more than the 1.5-litre BlueHDI unit with a six-speed manual in equivalent trim.

The first trim – ‘Flair’ – is available on eight-seater models, incorporating standard features such as black leather upholstery, electrically-adjustable front seats a panoramic sunroof and electric sliding rear doors.

Technological highlights include a head-up display, 180-degree reversing camera and keyless entry too.

Practicality has been kept at the forefront, however, the seats in rows two and three are mounted on rails making them fully removable. With both sets of seats taken out, there’s a vast 4,554-litre boot available.

A ‘Business’ trim is available too, angled towards corporate users. Available with nine seats, these models come with a plastic floor for better longevity, while an upgraded ‘Business Lounge’ model takes the best features from ‘Flair’ trim but incorporates them into a more business-focused model – with four individual ‘armchairs’ in the back, the vehicle adopts a more open-plan design.

In addition, an optional rail-mounted table can be added to transform it into a meeting room.