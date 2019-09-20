Most common reason for failing the new driving test revealed

New data has revealed the most common reasons for failing the new driving test.

First introduced in December 2017, the new test incorporated four changes. The independent driving section was increased from 10 to 20 minutes, and following sat-nav directions was also added.

Reversing manoeuvres were changed to exclude ‘reverse around a corner’ and ‘turn-in-the-road’, while candidates were also asked to answer two safety questions while out driving.

But it’s been revealed that the most common major fault – which means the driver has endangered themselves, the public or property and results in an instant fail – was a failure to observe properly at a junction.

In eight areas, including the Outer Hebrides, Hemel Hempstead and Motherwell, this caused over 40 per cent of learners to fail their driving test.

This was followed by a failure to check mirrors when changing direction and improperly turning right at a junction.

Tom Preston, managing director of Hippo Leasing who compiled the data following a Freedom of Information request: “At the end of 2017, the DVSA introduced changes to the practical driving test to increase driver safety and the quality of training in light of the troubling statistic that road collisions remain the biggest killer of young people in the UK.

“Driving test faults reflect the factors which cause the most accidents on the road. Observation is the most common factor, according to the DfT, so while over 167,000 learners failed their practical test last year for this very reason, it’s important candidates learn from their mistakes to keep themselves and others safe once they’re qualified to drive.”