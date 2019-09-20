In-car safety tech could drive down accident numbers on UK roads

Cutting-edge in-car safety technology could drastically reduce the number of accidents which occur on UK roads, according to new research.

Systems such as rear-view cameras, braking assist and adaptive cruise control are all said to have a contribution to the reduction of driving accidents across the UK.

According to research compiled by Direct Line, parking sensors alone have the potential to reduce the number of times a vehicle is damaged by over 30 per cent.

Furthermore, adaptive cruise control could drive down the number of people who hit another car by drifting out of their lane by 57 per cent.

Steve Barrett, head of motor insurance at Direct Line, said: “It is clear that safety-based technology in cars has come a long way in the last ten years. However, it is still vitally important that drivers still use all the skills they are taught when learning to drive.

“While technologies such as parking sensors, lane assist and automatic emergency braking are becoming increasingly commonplace, there should be no replacement for checking your blind spots and generally being cautious and alert while on the roads. Ultimately, it’s the way you drive that reduces your chances of being in an accident.”

22%

Percentage of people who buy a new car based on in-car safety technology

However, Direct Line’s research also discovered that people are far concerned with the way a car looks than the number of safety features it incorporates. The most common factor that has influence about a person’s decision on which car to buy is the price, followed up by make and model and its aesthetics. The survey of 2,010 people found that just 22 per cent picked a car based on its in-car safety technology.